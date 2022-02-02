Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Shares Are Down -28.07% YTD

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.36M, closed the recent trade at $2.89 per share which meant it lost -$2.44 on the day or -45.78% during that session. The RDBX stock price is -841.87% off its 52-week high price of $27.22 and -75.09% below the 52-week low of $5.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 537.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Sporting -45.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RDBX stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 48.11%. Year-to-date, Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -28.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) have changed -28.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1111.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -419.03% from the levels at last check today.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.59% over the past 6 months, compared to 31.60% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $160.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 165.02% with a share float percentage of 212.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redbox Entertainment Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 2.66 million shares worth more than $26.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Karpus Management Inc held 21.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omni Partners US LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.98 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $2.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.