Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $13.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The RADI stock price is -37.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.79 and 22.48% above the 52-week low of $10.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RADI stock price touched $13.70 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares have moved -14.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) have changed -14.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.28% from current levels.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.53 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $20.13 million and $22.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.70% for the current quarter and 43.60% for the next.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.29% with a share float percentage of 104.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $178.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. held 14.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 8.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.91 million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 1.74 million shares of worth $28.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $23.64 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.