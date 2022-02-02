R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.99% Stock Price Decline

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $807.65M, closed the recent trade at $10.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The RRD stock price is -5.69% off its 52-week high price of $11.33 and 79.57% above the 52-week low of $2.19. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Sporting -3.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RRD stock price touched $10.72 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares have moved -0.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) have changed -0.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $10.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.21% from the levels at last check today.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 88.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -441.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.00%.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.34% with a share float percentage of 79.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $31.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.7 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1.93 million shares of worth $9.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $8.27 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.