Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG)’s 5.50% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $895.81M, closed the last trade at $25.69 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The LUNG stock price is -148.46% off its 52-week high price of $63.83 and 17.94% above the 52-week low of $21.08. The 3-month trading volume is 403.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Sporting 5.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the LUNG stock price touched $25.69 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, Pulmonx Corporation shares have moved -19.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) have changed -19.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -153.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.02% from current levels.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pulmonx Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.91%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.24 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.83 million and $9.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.90% for the current quarter and 60.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -48.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.70%.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.43% with a share float percentage of 107.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pulmonx Corporation having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 2.97 million shares worth more than $106.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 2.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.11 million and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.48% shares in the company for having 2.75 million shares of worth $99.11 million while later fund manager owns 2.52 million shares of worth $98.06 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.84% of company’s outstanding stock.