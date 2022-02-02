Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Forecast To Gain 3.42% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 11.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.05B, closed the recent trade at $13.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The PBR stock price is -3.76% off its 52-week high price of $14.06 and 49.67% above the 52-week low of $6.82. The 3-month trading volume is 30.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the PBR stock price touched $13.55 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 26.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 26.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.60 while the price target rests at a high of $16.02. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.39% from the levels at last check today.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 604.65%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 1,650.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.09 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 14.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.85% with a share float percentage of 20.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 173.39 million shares worth more than $1.79 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 102.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 38.45 million shares of worth $377.6 million while later fund manager owns 31.8 million shares of worth $312.3 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.