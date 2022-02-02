Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.32M, closed the last trade at $21.63 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The PERI stock price is -52.98% off its 52-week high price of $33.09 and 36.43% above the 52-week low of $13.75. The 3-month trading volume is 772.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the PERI stock price touched $21.63 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Perion Network Ltd. shares have moved -10.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have changed -10.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.58% from current levels.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Perion Network Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 169.44%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $144.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $118.26 million and $89.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.60% for the current quarter and 26.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.88% with a share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perion Network Ltd. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $28.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.21 million and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $13.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $10.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.