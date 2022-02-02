Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Shares Are Up 11.77% So Far This Year

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.66M, closed the last trade at $10.54 per share which meant it gained $1.58 on the day or 17.63% during that session. The ORMP stock price is -199.24% off its 52-week high price of $31.54 and 33.78% above the 52-week low of $6.98. The 3-month trading volume is 951.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Sporting 17.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ORMP stock price touched $10.54 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -26.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have changed -26.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -279.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -184.63% from current levels.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.56%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.40% and -5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $700k for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.10% over the past 5 years.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.74% with a share float percentage of 19.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $31.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.6 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $16.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $11.67 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.