Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Has Risen 9.18%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.17M, closed the last trade at $7.02 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 9.18% during that session. The OLMA stock price is -681.77% off its 52-week high price of $54.88 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.42K shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Sporting 9.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the OLMA stock price touched $7.02 or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -25.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have changed -25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -754.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.25%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.25% with a share float percentage of 104.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 6.66 million shares worth more than $183.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BVF Inc. held 16.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 3.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.18 million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $24.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $21.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.