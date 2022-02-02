Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Investors To Make Money Again

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $14.30 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 9.75% during that session. The OII stock price is -27.27% off its 52-week high price of $18.20 and 41.4% above the 52-week low of $8.38. The 3-month trading volume is 817.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 9.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the OII stock price touched $14.30 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International Inc. shares have moved 26.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 26.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.89% from current levels.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.67%, compared to 31.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $467.79 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $472.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $424.26 million and $437.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.30% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.00% over the past 5 years.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 90.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.58 million shares worth more than $234.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.21 million and represent 11.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $91.45 million while later fund manager owns 5.96 million shares of worth $79.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.97% of company’s outstanding stock.