NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Shares Gain $0.26 After Investor Confidence Raised

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.13M, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.75% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -1887.62% off its 52-week high price of $64.20 and 14.55% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 million shares.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Sporting 8.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the NRXP stock price touched $3.23 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -32.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed -32.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.84% over the past 6 months.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.61% with a share float percentage of 8.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $9.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.96 million shares of worth $8.86 million while later fund manager owns 40599.0 shares of worth $0.41 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.