New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.82B, closed the last trade at $106.07 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 0.88% during that session. The NEWR stock price is -22.28% off its 52-week high price of $129.70 and 51.43% above the 52-week low of $51.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Sporting 0.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the NEWR stock price touched $106.07 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, New Relic Inc. shares have moved -3.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have changed -3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $127.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $107.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.88% from current levels.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Relic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.52%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.10% and 92.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.49 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -107.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.04% with a share float percentage of 101.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Relic Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.32 million shares worth more than $382.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $377.44 million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $177.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $119.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.