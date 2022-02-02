Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.55% Stock Price Gain

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $8.54 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The MIR stock price is -95.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 14.87% above the 52-week low of $7.27. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MIR stock price touched $8.54 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, Mirion Technologies Inc. shares have moved -18.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) have changed -18.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.60% over the past 6 months.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.70% with a share float percentage of 66.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirion Technologies Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ratan Capital Management, LP with over 5.35 million shares worth more than $54.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ratan Capital Management, LP held 2.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.78 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $7.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $6.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.