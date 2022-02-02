MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Slumps 4.96%, A Gain For Bears

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.42M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The MNOV stock price is -325.59% off its 52-week high price of $10.81 and 16.14% above the 52-week low of $2.13. The 3-month trading volume is 523.13K shares.

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MNOV stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, MediciNova Inc. shares have moved -5.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have changed -5.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -136.22% from current levels.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MediciNova Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.13%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.30% over the past 5 years.

MNOV Dividends

MediciNova Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.90% with a share float percentage of 27.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediciNova Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $6.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $4.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.