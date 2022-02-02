Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 9.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.79B, closed the last trade at $72.42 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -29.59% off its 52-week high price of $93.85 and 47.64% above the 52-week low of $37.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 1.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc. shares have moved -17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed -17.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.47% from current levels.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 18.06% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.70%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -117.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.82%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.66% with a share float percentage of 87.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Inc. having a total of 1,095 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 119.39 million shares worth more than $7.2 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 73.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.46 billion and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 24.44 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 23.15 million shares of worth $1.4 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.