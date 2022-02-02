Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Gained 19.77% In One Month

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.24B, closed the last trade at $22.60 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The MGY stock price is -1.06% off its 52-week high price of $22.84 and 62.35% above the 52-week low of $8.51. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MGY stock price touched $22.60 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 19.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have changed 19.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.93% from current levels.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11,250.00%, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 446.70% and 65.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 101.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $332.21 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $301.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $149.24 million and $190.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 122.60% for the current quarter and 58.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12250.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.69%.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.33% with a share float percentage of 107.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.36 million shares worth more than $362.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EnerVest Limited, with the holding of over 18.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $333.3 million and represent 10.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $77.52 million while later fund manager owns 4.29 million shares of worth $76.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.