Macy’s Inc. (M) Gain 2.34%, Marking Win By Bears

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 7.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.91B, closed the last trade at $26.20 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The M stock price is -44.85% off its 52-week high price of $37.95 and 48.24% above the 52-week low of $13.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s Inc. (M) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.97.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the M stock price touched $26.20 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, Macy’s Inc. shares have moved 0.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed 0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 51.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.43 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -836.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.82%.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.91% with a share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 45.86 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 33.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $761.08 million and represent 11.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.99% shares in the company for having 20.93 million shares of worth $554.03 million while later fund manager owns 8.86 million shares of worth $200.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.