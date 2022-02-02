LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -54.09% during that session. The LOGC stock price is -1250.72% off its 52-week high price of $9.32 and -97.1% below the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95240.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.78K shares.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Sporting -54.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the LOGC stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 60.57%. Year-to-date, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -35.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have changed -35.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.33%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.50% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $542k and $461k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 167.50% for the current quarter and 95.20% for the next.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.45% with a share float percentage of 69.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.47 million shares worth more than $38.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 25.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.32 million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $2.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $1.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.