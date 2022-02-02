Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -4.88% Fall

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.02M, closed the recent trade at $4.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The ZEV stock price is -276.92% off its 52-week high price of $16.17 and 7.23% above the 52-week low of $3.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ZEV stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have moved -24.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have changed -24.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -296.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.86% from the levels at last check today.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.64% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.40% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.05 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.72% with a share float percentage of 14.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightning eMotors Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $13.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of The West, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.66 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $9.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $3.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.