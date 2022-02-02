Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Falls -1.87%, Causing Bears To Lose

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $14.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The DNUT stock price is -47.45% off its 52-week high price of $21.69 and 14.14% above the 52-week low of $12.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the DNUT stock price touched $14.71 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Krispy Kreme Inc. shares have moved -22.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have changed -22.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.15.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $362.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $367.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.67% with a share float percentage of 49.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Krispy Kreme Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $200.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the holding of over 3.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.67 million and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 1.79 million shares of worth $25.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $12.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.