Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.23B, closed the last trade at $31.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The IONS stock price is -98.83% off its 52-week high price of $62.65 and 20.53% above the 52-week low of $25.04. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Sporting -0.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the IONS stock price touched $31.51 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 3.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have changed 3.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $92.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -191.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.18% from current levels.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.97%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.30% and -4.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273.22 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $290 million and $112 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.80% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.40% over the past 5 years.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.83% with a share float percentage of 87.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 447 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.17 million shares worth more than $710.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $395.77 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 8.52 million shares of worth $271.67 million while later fund manager owns 7.83 million shares of worth $249.5 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.54% of company’s outstanding stock.