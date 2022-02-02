Investors In bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Will Start Making Money Again

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $530.17M, closed the last trade at $7.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -306.03% off its 52-week high price of $31.67 and 13.46% above the 52-week low of $6.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BLUE stock price touched $7.80 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, bluebird bio Inc. shares have moved -21.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed -21.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that bluebird bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.79%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.20% and 42.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.57 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.71 million and $12.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.30% for the current quarter and -56.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.60% over the past 5 years.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.31% with a share float percentage of 84.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with bluebird bio Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $135.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.22 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.76% shares in the company for having 6.14 million shares of worth $143.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $58.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.