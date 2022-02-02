Investor Trust Slackened After My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Shares Dropped By -$0.01

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.35M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The MYSZ stock price is -661.54% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MYSZ stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, My Size Inc. shares have moved -22.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) have changed -22.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -412.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -412.82% from current levels.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that My Size Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.01%, compared to -3.00% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.85% with a share float percentage of 20.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with My Size Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Truist Financial Corp with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Truist Financial Corp held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 38806.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53164.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.