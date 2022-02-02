Investor Trust Slackened After MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Shares Gained By $0.66

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) has seen 23.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.27M, closed the recent trade at $2.34 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 39.29% during that session. The MDJH stock price is -267.52% off its 52-week high price of $8.60 and 40.17% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 111.29K shares.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Sporting 39.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MDJH stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 17.61%. Year-to-date, MDJM Ltd shares have moved -5.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) have changed -5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 21450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.26% over the past 6 months.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.37% with a share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MDJM Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26500.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12147.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48830.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.