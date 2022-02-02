Investor Confidence Shakens After Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Share Prices Gain $0.41

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $195.97M, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 22.53% during that session. The NEW stock price is -4012.11% off its 52-week high price of $91.70 and 32.74% above the 52-week low of $1.50. The 3-month trading volume is 521.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Puxin Limited (NEW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Sporting 22.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Puxin Limited shares have moved -44.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have changed -44.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $884.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $884.07 while the price target rests at a high of $884.07. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39544.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39544.39% from current levels.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.80% over the past 6 months.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 21 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.67% with a share float percentage of 5.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puxin Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.25 million shares worth more than $1.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 13912.0 shares of worth $8068.0 while later fund manager owns 8402.0 shares of worth $4873.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.