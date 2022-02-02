Investor Confidence Dwindles After Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) Shares Gain By About 0.18

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.44M, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 12.42% during that session. The ETTX stock price is -138.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 14.11% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Sporting 12.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ETTX stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -33.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have changed -33.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -452.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -206.75% from the levels at last check today.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.14%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.70% and 24.10% for the next quarter.

ETTX Dividends

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.09% with a share float percentage of 31.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $3.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $1.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.