How Will UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Perform In Months To Come?

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $784.56M, closed the last trade at $6.39 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 9.42% during that session. The USER stock price is -150.08% off its 52-week high price of $15.98 and 29.58% above the 52-week low of $4.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UserTesting Inc. (USER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Sporting 9.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the USER stock price touched $6.39 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, UserTesting Inc. shares have moved -24.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) have changed -24.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.49% from current levels.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.01 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.84% with a share float percentage of 68.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UserTesting Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.