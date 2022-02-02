How Will Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.10M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.00% during that session. The CYRN stock price is -515.38% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.21. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Sporting 7.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CYRN stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Cyren Ltd. shares have moved -10.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have changed -10.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from current levels.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.77 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.44% with a share float percentage of 64.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyren Ltd. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 32.21 million shares worth more than $20.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 59.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 8.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.21 million and represent 15.51% of shares outstanding.