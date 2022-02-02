How Will ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Perform In Months To Come?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.11M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The CLRO stock price is -328.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 18.0% above the 52-week low of $0.82. The 3-month trading volume is 277.62K shares.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CLRO stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, ClearOne Inc. shares have moved -20.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) have changed -20.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -300.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -300.0% from the levels at last check today.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018. Year-ago sales stood $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -36.70% for the current quarter and -22.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 74.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.39% with a share float percentage of 49.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ClearOne Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.17 million shares worth more than $5.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.