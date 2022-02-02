How Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.10B, closed the recent trade at $80.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.95 on the day or -1.17% during that session. The RCL stock price is -23.62% off its 52-week high price of $99.24 and 20.03% above the 52-week low of $64.20. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting -1.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RCL stock price touched $80.28 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 5.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed 5.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.03% from the levels at last check today.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.87%, compared to 27.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.10% and 46.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $34.14 million and $42.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,909.50% for the current quarter and 3,844.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.40% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.86% with a share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 911 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 26.63 million shares worth more than $2.37 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital International Investors held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 25.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 billion and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.14% shares in the company for having 23.28 million shares of worth $2.07 billion while later fund manager owns 10.13 million shares of worth $900.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.98% of company’s outstanding stock.