How Is Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.87M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.20% during that session. The KTTA stock price is -520.44% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 26.28% above the 52-week low of $1.01. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Sporting 6.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the KTTA stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -22.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) have changed -22.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.73 while the price target rests at a high of $4.73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -245.26% from current levels.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.28% with a share float percentage of 14.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 10440.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31737.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.