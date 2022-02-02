How Is Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ: ELMS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $667.73M, closed the recent trade at $3.54 per share which meant it lost -$2.05 on the day or -36.76% during that session. The ELMS stock price is -274.58% off its 52-week high price of $13.26 and -29.38% below the 52-week low of $4.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Sporting -36.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ELMS stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 38.97%. Year-to-date, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares have moved -20.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have changed -20.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -408.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.99% from the levels at last check today.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.60% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.40% for the industry.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.33% with a share float percentage of 33.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 2.92 million shares worth more than $21.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 2.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.21 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $5.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $6.74 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.