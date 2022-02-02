Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $591.33M, closed the last trade at $10.85 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The RAD stock price is -166.36% off its 52-week high price of $28.90 and 9.59% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RAD stock price touched $10.85 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, Rite Aid Corporation shares have moved -26.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) have changed -26.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.6% from current levels.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rite Aid Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -500.00%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.20% and -52.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.08 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.96 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 78.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.69%.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.48% with a share float percentage of 60.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.17 million shares worth more than $73.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.12 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $33.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $21.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.