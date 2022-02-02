Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has seen 10.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.02B, closed the recent trade at $4.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.92% during that session. The BBD stock price is -31.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.54 and 23.04% above the 52-week low of $3.24. The 3-month trading volume is 39.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting -2.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BBD stock price touched $4.21 or saw a rise of 3.0%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved 27.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed 27.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.41% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.52 while the price target rests at a high of $5.70. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.36% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.73%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.14 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.92 billion and $5.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and -7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.76% with a share float percentage of 18.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ABRDN PLC with over 89.85 million shares worth more than $344.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ABRDN PLC held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 74.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $286.56 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 39.99 million shares of worth $139.96 million while later fund manager owns 17.18 million shares of worth $60.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.