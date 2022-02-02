Flywire Corporation (FLYW) investors to reap big returns again

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98B, closed the last trade at $29.36 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The FLYW stock price is -95.54% off its 52-week high price of $57.41 and 15.36% above the 52-week low of $24.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Sporting 4.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the FLYW stock price touched $29.36 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Flywire Corporation shares have moved -22.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) have changed -22.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -94.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.62% from current levels.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.80% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.44 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.41% with a share float percentage of 92.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flywire Corporation having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $725.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 16.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 10.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $466.26 million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $43.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $26.58 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.