FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Surprises Wall Street With 4.81% Stock Price Gain

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $4.14 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The FINV stock price is -156.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.61 and 15.46% above the 52-week low of $3.50. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the FINV stock price touched $4.14 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, FinVolution Group shares have moved -16.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have changed -16.02%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.41% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $349.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $223.23 million and $216.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.50% for the current quarter and 61.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.29%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 4.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.76% with a share float percentage of 53.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $93.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 16.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.0 million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $25.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 million shares of worth $11.88 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.