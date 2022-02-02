Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Forecast To Rise 26.65% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the last trade at $14.67 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The EB stock price is -80.71% off its 52-week high price of $26.51 and 14.11% above the 52-week low of $12.60. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the EB stock price touched $14.67 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Eventbrite Inc. shares have moved -15.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) have changed -15.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.88% from current levels.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eventbrite Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.02%, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.10% and 89.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.09 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.66 million and $27.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 117.90% for the current quarter and 139.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -199.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.40%.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.07% with a share float percentage of 112.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eventbrite Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.52 million shares worth more than $142.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.86 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $46.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.35 million shares of worth $44.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.