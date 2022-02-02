Does Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.95M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.70% during that session. The EVOL stock price is -196.32% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 11.58% above the 52-week low of $1.68. The 3-month trading volume is 67.45K shares.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

Sporting 2.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the EVOL stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Evolving Systems Inc. shares have moved -15.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) have changed -15.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -268.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -268.42% from current levels.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.93% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.32 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 106.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

EVOL Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.03% with a share float percentage of 30.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolving Systems Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $1.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 93207.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.