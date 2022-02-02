CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): What Are The Positives?

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.55M, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.39% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -92.99% off its 52-week high price of $4.13 and 33.18% above the 52-week low of $1.43. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting 4.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CTIC stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved -13.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed -13.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -600.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.92% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.59%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -8.70% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.30% over the past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.63% with a share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CTI BioPharma Corp. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $26.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BVF Inc. held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.49 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $7.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $2.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.