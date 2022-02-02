Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.26 and has seen 5.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00B, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The CPG stock price is -2.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 59.02% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.01 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CPG stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 25.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 25.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 75.20% over the past 6 months, compared to -16.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.95 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.89%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.61% with a share float percentage of 39.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 35.42 million shares worth more than $163.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 29.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.16 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 22.63 million shares of worth $113.82 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $35.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.