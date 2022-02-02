Could ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)â€™s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.65B, closed the last trade at $68.57 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The ZIM stock price is 1.56% off its 52-week high price of $67.50 and 82.86% above the 52-week low of $11.75. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $12.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ZIM stock price touched $68.57 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 16.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed 16.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43.04 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.23% from current levels.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companyâ€™s shares have gained 70.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 673.19%, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 260.30% and 54.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 161.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.24 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 138.00% for the current quarter and 97.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 619.70% while over the next 5 years, the companyâ€™s earnings are expected to increase by 4.30%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companyâ€™s debt issue. The forward dividend is 10.00 at a share yield of 14.58%. The companyâ€™s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)â€™s Major holders

Insiders own 33.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.11% with a share float percentage of 68.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with over 14.23 million shares worth more than $721.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 4.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firmâ€™s total holdings are worth over $230.91 million and represent 3.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding companyâ€™s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $9.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $7.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of companyâ€™s outstanding stock.