Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Slumps 7.53%, A Gain For Bears

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 22.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.96B, closed the last trade at $18.43 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 7.53% during that session. The CLF stock price is -43.84% off its 52-week high price of $26.51 and 30.71% above the 52-week low of $12.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.68 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 7.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CLF stock price touched $18.43 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -15.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3,323.53%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,350.00% and 3,157.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 288.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.75 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.26 billion and $4.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 155.10% for the current quarter and 43.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -131.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.53% with a share float percentage of 69.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.89 million shares worth more than $829.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $738.67 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 12.76 million shares of worth $252.83 million while later fund manager owns 12.28 million shares of worth $296.19 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.