Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Gain 6.26%, Marking Win By Bears

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has seen 6.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.60B, closed the last trade at $17.49 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -98.91% off its 52-week high price of $34.79 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $14.99. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting 6.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CLVT stock price touched $17.49 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -25.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -25.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.22% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.81%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.50% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $525.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $692.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.30% for the current quarter and 64.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.95%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.36% with a share float percentage of 97.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 18.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 52.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 17.31 million shares of worth $379.04 million while later fund manager owns 10.56 million shares of worth $266.0 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.