Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.83B, closed the recent trade at $15.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The CVE stock price is -2.2% off its 52-week high price of $15.35 and 59.59% above the 52-week low of $6.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CVE stock price touched $15.02 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 23.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed 23.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.99 while the price target rests at a high of $21.14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.46% from the levels at last check today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 149.69%, compared to 51.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.97 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.10% over the past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.83% with a share float percentage of 70.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 199.5 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ConocoPhillips, with the holding of over 140.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.46% shares in the company for having 129.84 million shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 57.24 million shares of worth $575.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.