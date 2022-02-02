CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.26B, closed the recent trade at $6.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The CX stock price is -45.67% off its 52-week high price of $9.09 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $5.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.06 million shares.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CX stock price touched $6.24 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved -8.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have changed -8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 151.11%, compared to 25.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,800.00% and 120.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 193.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.20%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.75% with a share float percentage of 36.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 62.24 million shares worth more than $446.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 41.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.03 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 36.34 million shares of worth $233.65 million while later fund manager owns 9.4 million shares of worth $60.44 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.