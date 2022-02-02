Can Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.32B, closed the recent trade at $38.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The SLB stock price is -5.56% off its 52-week high price of $41.04 and 42.52% above the 52-week low of $22.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.76 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Sporting -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the SLB stock price touched $38.88 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Schlumberger Limited shares have moved 31.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have changed 31.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.70 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.76% from the levels at last check today.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schlumberger Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.69%, compared to 31.20% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.38 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 117.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 61.30%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 21 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.10%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.69% with a share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schlumberger Limited having a total of 1,498 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 120.08 million shares worth more than $3.56 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 95.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.83 billion and represent 6.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 39.54 million shares of worth $1.17 billion while later fund manager owns 39.28 million shares of worth $1.16 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.