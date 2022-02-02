Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 6.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84B, closed the last trade at $20.24 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -40.76% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 38.34% above the 52-week low of $12.48. The 3-month trading volume is 5.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CCJ stock price touched $20.24 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved -7.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed -7.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.31 while the price target rests at a high of $32.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.17% from current levels.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 12.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $323.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $251.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.00% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.53% with a share float percentage of 65.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 594 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.27 million shares worth more than $397.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $317.79 million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 12.33 million shares of worth $299.72 million while later fund manager owns 11.17 million shares of worth $242.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.