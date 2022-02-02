Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): What Are The Positives?

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 3.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.06M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The BYFC stock price is -128.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 133.05K shares.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Sporting -1.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BYFC stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 10.95%. Year-to-date, Broadway Financial Corporation shares have moved -19.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) have changed -19.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -702.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -702.14% from current levels.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.74% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.76% with a share float percentage of 30.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadway Financial Corporation having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EJF Capital LLC with over 3.01 million shares worth more than $10.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, EJF Capital LLC held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.08 million and represent 4.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $2.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.