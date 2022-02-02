BP p.l.c. (BP)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.25B, closed the recent trade at $31.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The BP stock price is -3.1% off its 52-week high price of $32.64 and 35.5% above the 52-week low of $20.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BP p.l.c. (BP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.17.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Sporting -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BP stock price touched $31.66 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, BP p.l.c. shares have moved 19.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have changed 19.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.56% from the levels at last check today.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BP p.l.c. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 323.08%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2,825.00% and 41.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.3 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $44.79 billion and $34.54 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.40% for the current quarter and 25.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -608.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.00%.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.29 at a share yield of 4.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.85%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.28% with a share float percentage of 9.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP p.l.c. having a total of 1,062 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 26.17 million shares worth more than $715.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 14.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.23 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $273.3 million while later fund manager owns 5.91 million shares of worth $170.22 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.