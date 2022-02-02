BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Shares Are Down -7.14% YTD

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.98M, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 18.88% during that session. The BRTX stock price is -3175.43% off its 52-week high price of $132.00 and 18.61% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Sporting 18.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BRTX stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 11.43%. Year-to-date, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. shares have moved -7.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) have changed -7.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 28430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -818.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -818.11% from current levels.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.17% with a share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioRestorative Therapies Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.