Bears Are Back On The Defensive As ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) swung 7.33%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $11.28 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 7.33% during that session. The PUMP stock price is -24.02% off its 52-week high price of $13.99 and 43.35% above the 52-week low of $6.39. The 3-month trading volume is 833.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Sporting 7.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the PUMP stock price touched $11.28 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have moved 39.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have changed 39.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.48% from current levels.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.09%, compared to 31.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.70% and 105.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.71 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $274.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $154.34 million and $173.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.60% for the current quarter and 58.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -167.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.90%.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.31% with a share float percentage of 104.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares worth more than $134.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.88 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.55% shares in the company for having 5.73 million shares of worth $54.98 million while later fund manager owns 5.48 million shares of worth $47.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.30% of company’s outstanding stock.